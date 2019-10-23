Football runs in Brady Holleran’s family.
Holleran, a senior on Franklin County’s football team, is the youngest of three sons who all played football at FCHS. His brothers are Keenan and Chad.
Holleran’s father, Randy, played football at the University of Kentucky. Brady has been playing the sport since he was 4 years old.
Last week in the Flyers’ 37-20 district win over Waggener, Holleran had 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and four quarterback sacks.
For that performance, he’s been named the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
On the season, Holleran has 101 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. The most tackles he’s had in one game during his career is 29.
Holleran, a defensive end, is the son of Randy Holleran and Shannon Holleran.
SJ: Have you played other sports?
Holleran: From 9 to 12 years old I played baseball and football, but I wasn’t the best at baseball.
SJ: With so many football players in your family, did you ever feel pressured to play football?
Holleran: No, I just kind of came around to playing. I’ve been playing since I was 4, and I love it. I like that you can express yourself out there, and it’s not just one guy. You get to do what you want to do, and it’s a team sport.
SJ: Who has had the most influence on your athletic career?
Holleran: I’d have to say my dad. He’s put me in the right position to do what I love. He helps watching film; he helps with talking to college scouts. Basically he does everything for me.
SJ: How does this year’s team get along?
Holleran: There are so many different people, but we all kind of fit like pieces of a puzzle. If there’s one spot where something doesn’t fit, someone else will fit. We have extraordinary people who do everything for the team, and that’s what I like about it.
SJ: What are your plans after high school?
Holleran: I’m going to try and play college football. I have no idea where I’m going to go. I want to get a paramedic degree, and I want to try and be a firefighter.