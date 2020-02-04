Western Hills’ boys basketball team won at home Tuesday, defeating Bluegrass United 73-68.

Zach Semones scored 36 points to lead WHHS, followed by Eric Gabbard with 17 points, Walter Campbell with 10, Matson Wainwright with five, Rafael Ruiz and DJ Outlaw with two points each, and Kolton Perkins with one.

The Wolverines (12-11) play at Frankfort Wednesday.

