Western Hills’ boys basketball team defeated Mercer County 82-69 Monday afternoon in Harrodsburg.

WHHS led 22-13 after the first quarter, 37-25 at halftime and 61-43 at the end of the third quarter.

The Wolverines’ Zach Semones hit four 3-pointers and went 10-for-10 from the free throw line as he finished with 31 points.

Rafael Ruiz and Eric Gabbard both scored 17 points for Western Hills, followed by Walter Campbell with eight points, Matson Wainwright with five, and DJ Outlaw and Mason Satterley with two points each.

Jamisen Lewis hit five 3-pointers and led Mercer County (15-13) with 28 points.

WHHS (14-14) plays its next game at home Thursday against Berea.

