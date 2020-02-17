Western Hills’ boys basketball team defeated Mercer County 82-69 Monday afternoon in Harrodsburg.
WHHS led 22-13 after the first quarter, 37-25 at halftime and 61-43 at the end of the third quarter.
The Wolverines’ Zach Semones hit four 3-pointers and went 10-for-10 from the free throw line as he finished with 31 points.
Rafael Ruiz and Eric Gabbard both scored 17 points for Western Hills, followed by Walter Campbell with eight points, Matson Wainwright with five, and DJ Outlaw and Mason Satterley with two points each.
Jamisen Lewis hit five 3-pointers and led Mercer County (15-13) with 28 points.
WHHS (14-14) plays its next game at home Thursday against Berea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.