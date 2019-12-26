The Franklin County and Western Hills boys basketball teams lost Thursday in the first round of the Henry County Invitational.
FCHS lost to Bishop Brossart 71-61. Zyshonne Atkinson scored 22 points for the Flyers, and Zac Cox was in double figures with 19 points.
Also scoring were Derrick King with six points, Cameron Phelps, Joe Meador and Jayden Mattison with four points each, and Phillip Peiffer with two points.
Ethan Eilerman’s 22 points led the Mustangs (7-2).
WHHS lost to Ryle 84-58. Eric Gabbard led the Wolverines with 18 points, followed by Zach Semones with 14, Walter Campbell with 11, Rafael Ruiz with nine, and DJ Outlaw, Mason Satterley and Keith Wickers with two points each.
Donovan Robinson scored 22 points to lead the Raiders (4-5).
WHHS and FCHS continue tournament play Friday with the Wolverines (4-4) playing Harrison County at 4 p.m. and the Flyers (4-4) playing at 5:30 p.m. against Henry County.
Harrison County lost to South Oldham 77-48 Thursday, and Boone County defeated Henry County 64-62.