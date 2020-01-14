Western Hills’ boys basketball team came up just short against Great Crossing, losing 72-68 Tuesday in Georgetown.
WHHS (8-7) led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter and 31-26 at halftime. The game was tied 44-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Eric Gabbard led the Wolverines with 18 points, and Rafael Ruiz and Zach Semones both scored 13.
Also scoring for WHHS were Walter Campbell with nine points, DJ Outlaw with seven, Noah Smith and Matson Wainwright with three points each, and Mason Satterley with two points.
Michael McKenzie led Great Crossing (8-8) with 17 points.
The Wolverines play at home Wednesday against Garrard County.