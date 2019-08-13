Western Hills’ boys soccer team had the shots. The Wolverines just needed one more goal.
WHHS opened its season Tuesday against Rowan County at Sower Soccer Complex and came away with a 1-1 tie.
“It was even,” WHHS coach Chad Mangum said. “We matched up pretty well with them. With 13 to 14 shots on goal, I was hoping for more than one goal.
“We were wide on several shots. We have to learn to finish on pace.”
The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Wolverines took a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the second half when Lincoln Mattox scored off an assist from Lucas Nance.
The score stayed 1-0 until the Vikings scored on a goal from Dilan Maxey with 10:47 remaining.
“Overall I was proud of our effort tonight,” Mangum said. “It’s the first game of the season. We did some things well, and we know what we need to work on going forward.
“Possession is key in a game like this. We made some tactical adjustments at halftime, and that’s why we were able to get eight second-half goals. I’d say about 50% of them were wide.”
Matthew Meyer was in goal for Western Hills, and Kellen Tabor was Rowan’s goalkeeper.
The Wolverines don’t play again until Tuesday, when they face Franklin County in the first round of the Rotary Capital City Classic at Sower Soccer Complex.
“We have inexperienced guys getting experience at the varsity level, and they’ll continue to get better,” Mangum said.
“They’re learning the pace at the varsity level is a little faster than what they were used to at the JV level.”