There has been less practice time, no scrimmages and plenty of adjustments for most high school football teams this season.
Against this backdrop, Western Hills opens its season Friday at Paris.
“That first week of practice (starting Aug. 24), we were only allowed 7½ hours of practice for the week,” WHHS coach Don Miller said. “That caught me by surprise, and that left us a little behind.
“Numbers have always been an issue for us a little bit. I suppose some larger schools could have intersquad scrimmages, but we haven’t been able to do that.
“The biggest issue for us will be weathering the storm the first quarter, getting comfortable after not having any scrimmages.”
The Wolverines went 3-8 last year, losing in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
“We were really, really young last year,” Miller said. “We had kids get a lot of Friday night experience, and they’ve grown this year. At the same time, with COVID, we didn’t have spring ball, there was no 7-on-7 this summer, no scrimmages. That probably puts us a little behind schedule.”
Junior Dylan Engler, last year’s primary quarterback, returns this year. He threw for 589 yards and four touchdowns, and he was the team’s second leading rusher at 246 yards with four touchdowns.
Returning wide receiver Jason Rogers, a senior, was the Wolverines’ leading receiver and scorer last year with 297 yards in receptions. He scored eight touchdowns, five rushing and three receiving, along with two two-point conversions.
Junior Jacob Fields led WHHS in tackles last year with 116, followed by senior Jeffery Parker with 103 tackles. Both players are back this season.
Senior Jack Caldwell, who also plays on the soccer team, is expected to handle the team’s kickoffs, extra points and field goals.
This year’s seniors are Rogers, Parker, Caldwell, Aiden Bowman, Gage Hill, Austin Hortenbury, Logan Jackson, Alan Schultz, Perrin Whitt and Kurtis Wickers.
After their season opener, the Wolverines play at Frankfort Sept. 18. Their first home game is Sept. 25 against Pineville, and that will be Senior Night.
That’s followed by four straight district games, starting at home Oct. 2 against Mercer County. WHHS plays at Henry County on Oct. 9, hosts DeSales on Oct. 16 and closes out regular-season district play on the road Oct. 23 at the Christian Academy of Louisville.
DeSales and CAL are ranked in the top five in Class 3A in the bluegrasspreps.com and Lexington Herald Leader coaches preseason polls.
WHHS defeated Henry County in double overtime last year to clinch fourth place in the district and a berth in the state playoffs.
They’ll be looking for a return trip this season.
“We're always preaching to the kids about what happened in the spring, when those kids lost their whole season,” Miller said. “We don’t want that to happen, and that’s why we preach to mask up and social distance.
“It is what it is, and we’re taking all the precautions.”
