INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The Kentucky State University women's basketball team suffered their first loss of the season, falling to West Virginia State University Saturday, 92-78, in non-conference action Saturday.
Senior Carnethia Brown (Louisville) reached the 20-point plateau for the second time this season, tallying 20 points on 9-of-21 shooting with six rebounds and three assists. She sparked a 13-1 run in first quarter with back-to-back three-pointers that enabled the Thorobreds to have a 14-point lead.
The Yellow Jackets, and their constant lineup changes, began their march back in the second quarter. WVSU subbed five players at a time, and didn't stay with the same five for more than 2:30 seconds in the final three quarters.
A 14-3 run in which Kentucky State was just 1-of-11 from the field and 1-of-4 from the foul line allowed the host Yellow Jackets to tie the game at 31. After the teams traded three pointers, senior Amani Williams (Scotch Plains, New Jersey) enabled KSU to take the three-point halftime lead.
Neither team could run away and hide in the third quarter, but a 15-2 spurt that spanned the final two minutes of the third and first minute of the fourth quarter gave the home team its first double-figure lead of the game. It was a lead that would balloon to as much as 18.
Senior Victoria Blankenship (Fayetteville, North Carolina) finished with 12 points and six rebounds, five offensive, in just nine minutes of action. Williams added 11 points, while junior Erica Jones (South Haven, Mississippi) contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
Junior Ashley Planter (Charleston, South Carolina), in her first career start, led the team with nine rebounds to go along with nine points.
Kentucky State (2-1) travels to Charleston, W.Va. 5:30 p.m. Monday for a non-conference game with the University of Charleston.