Golf 101 classes for women will be next week at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

There will be two classes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the times are 5:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. each day. The class times on Saturday are 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

The classes are free, but class size is extremely limited.

For more information or to sign up, call the Juniper Hill pro shop at 502-875-8559.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription