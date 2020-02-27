Titans Eagles Football

Tennessee Titans' Logan Woodside warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

The Tennessee Titans’ top two quarterbacks from last season — Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota — both have their deals with the team set to expire next month.

Franklin County graduate Logan Woodside is one Titan quarterback whose deal is not up.

"Logan Woodside is under contract and I'm excited about him," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said in a story written by Jim Wyatt and posted on the team’s website. “We're going to keep working with Logan and then continue to add pieces to strengthen our roster, especially at that position."

Vrabel spoke to the media earlier this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Woodside spent last year on injured reserve in his second stint with the team. His first go-round with the team came in 2018 when he spent the first three weeks of the season on the practice squad.

He re-signed with the club during the 2019 offseason after playing with the Alliance of American Football League's San Antonio Commanders.

Woodside had a standout career at Toledo, where he set school records in passing yards (10,514), touchdowns (93) and 300-yard games (17) during a four-year career. 

He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Logan was a player we felt very good about," Vrabel said. "He's put a lot of work in, he's gotten stronger. He studied throughout the year and was prepared, even though he was on the practice squad at one point and then unfortunately injured reserve, but watching him study and game plan each and every week when he didn't have to. I know that Pat O'Hara, our quarterbacks coach, and (offensive coordinator) Arthur Smith were impressed by that."

