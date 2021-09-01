The Tennessee Titans on Wednesday released quarterback Matt Barkley, making Franklin County graduate Logan Woodside the team's backup quarterback.

062219.FBall-WoodsideTeaser_submitted.jpg

Logan Woodside, a Franklin County graduate, secured the backup spot at quarterback with the Tennessee Titans when the team released Matt Barkley Wednesday.(Photo submitted)

The Titans went into to the preseason with three quarterbacks — Ryan Tannehill, Woodside and Barkley. 

Tannehill was Tennessee's starting quarterback last season, when the Titans went 11-6.

Woodside, who played college football at Toledo, signed with the Titans during the 2019 offseason. He was waived in August 2019 and re-signed by the team a day later to its practice squad.

Last year was Woodside's first as a reserve quarterback. He appeared in six games and completed a 7-yard pass on a fake punt.

The Titans open their season at home Sept. 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription