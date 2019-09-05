Logan Woodside wasn’t away from the Tennessee Titans for long.
After being released by the Titans on Saturday and clearing waivers, Woodside was re-signed to the team’s practice squad.
“I’m excited about my role,” Woodside said in a phone interview Thursday. “We’ll see what happens, but I’m excited to help Marcus (Mariota) and Ryan (Tannehill) be ready for games.”
Woodside, Mariota and Tannehill are all quarterbacks. Mariota, a Heisman Trophy winner with Oregon in 2014, and Tannehill made the cut Saturday, when NFL teams had to get their rosters down to 53 players.
Woodside, a Franklin County graduate, had a strong preseason with the Titans. In four games he went 46-for-76 for 539 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.
He had one start, in Tennessee’s final preseason game against the Chicago Bears, in which he completed 17 of 29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
“It went really well,” Woodside said of the preseason. “I got some really good exposure, some really good experience, and I made a lot of plays with my teammates.”
Woodside had an outstanding career at the University of Toledo, where he holds school records for passing yards with 10,514 and touchdowns with 93. He had 17 300-yard games, also a school record.
He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the NFL Draft last year and waived before the season started.
He was signed by the Titans to the practice squad last year on Sept. 3 and released on Sept. 25.
Woodside then played for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, which began in February and folded in April.
In seven games with the Commanders, he completed 116 of 201 passes for 1,385 yards and seven touchdowns.
Woodside was re-signed by the Titans in April.
All that experience helped going through the preseason this year.
“I’ve been here since April,” Woodside said. “I know most of the plays and most of the guys on the field. That made it easier for sure.”
Each NFL team is allowed to keep 10 players on its practice squad. Members of the practice squad are allowed to practice and meet with the team but are not eligible to play in games.
The Titans open their season Sunday at Cleveland.
It’s not just Woodside’s professional life that’s going well. His girlfriend, Desirae, and their son, Kannen, moved to Nashville in the last week. Kannen was born on July 15.
“It’s great having them down here,” he said. “When I was at camp I’d come back to Kentucky on off days, and he would have grown so much. Now I have someone to come home to. That’s made it easier for me.”