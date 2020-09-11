Logan Woodside has dreamed of being on an NFL roster since he was 5 years old.
His dream came true last week.
Woodside, a 2013 graduate of Franklin County, made the cut to 53 players on the Tennessee Titans’ roster last Saturday.
He’ll start this season as the backup quarterback to Ryan Tannehill, who signed a multi-year contract with the Titans in March.
“There was a mix of a lot of emotions,” Woodside said about making the cut. “First off I was really excited to finally make 53. When I got home I spent time with (fiancé) Desirae and (son) Kannen. It was a lot of hard work coming together for me to get to this point.”
Woodside, 25, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft following a stellar career at the University of Toledo.
After being waived by the Bengals, he spent the first three weeks of the 2018 season on the Titans’ practice squad, and he re-signed with Tennessee during the 2019 offseason.
Woodside was on the Titans’ practice squad last season.
“That was huge,” he said about his familiarity with the team. “I know the personnel and the coaches, and I know the offense. That freed my mind a little bit. I could just go play and let it rip.”
The Titans started this preseason with three quarterbacks — Tannehill, Woodside and Cole McDonald.
“Coming in I was just trying to be the best player I could be,” Woodside said. “I wasn’t worrying about anything else. It wasn’t necessarily stressful, but I wanted to prove I could be part of the Titans. I got a lot of reps, and I was confident in myself.”
McDonald was released by the Titans on Aug. 19, the same day the team signed Trevor Siemian. Siemian, who was the backup quarterback on the Denver Broncos’ 2016 Super Bowl championship team, is on the Titans’ practice squad.
Now on the 53-man roster, Woodside sees his role as twofold.
“My job is to be prepared and to help Ryan any way I can,” he said. “I have to be focused in on the game and be prepared to go in at a moment’s notice.”
Woodside, who transferred to Franklin County from Anderson County after his sophomore year of high school, is getting plenty of support from friends and family in Kentucky.
“I’ve gotten a ton of calls and a ton of texts from Frankfort and Lawrenceburg,” he said. “There are a lot of people who helped get me to this point.
“This isn’t just for me, it’s for everyone back home as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.