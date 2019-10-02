Mark Yates has had plenty of experience bowling 300 games.
But rolling two perfect games back to back? That’s a whole new experience.
Yates accomplished that feat Monday at Capital Bowl while competing in the Monday Night Owls League.
“I’ve had 300s in the same set before,” Yates said, “but never back to back.”
Yates, 57, lives in Taylorsville and works for Ford hauling trucks. He began bowling at Capital Bowl this year at the invitation of Scott Senn, the bowling alley's general manager.
“When I bowled the last 300 before this, I was on his team in a tournament at Fern Valley in Louisville,” Yates said of Senn. “He’s good people.”
Yates opened Monday’s series with a 139, then switched bowling balls for the next game.
“Then I threw 24 (strikes) in a row,” he said. “It worked.”
Yates said other bowlers in the house didn’t pay much attention during his first 300 game Monday.
“They kept bowling,” he said. “Everyone was talking, cutting up. During the second one, people got quiet. I had to tell people to get going, start talking. That changes your mentality.
“I asked them to please bowl, and they did. People here have been so welcoming, and it means so much to me. I’ve had so many congratulations, messages and phone calls.”
Yates was born and raised in Louisville and has been bowling since he was 8 years old.
“I grew up in bowling alleys,” he said. “My parents were bowlers, my aunts and uncles, my whole family.”
He bowls four nights a week — Monday and Wednesday at Capital Bowl and Thursday and Saturday at Executive Bowl in Louisville.
Monday’s perfect games were the 25th and 26th 300 games he’s rolled.