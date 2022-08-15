After a story about the organization touring Capital Avenue to discuss ways to make the area safer for pedestrians, motorists and those who run and cycle in South Frankfort made headlines late last month, a handful of State Journal readers asked for more details about WalkBike Frankfort.
The group is composed of local people dedicated to making the capital city and Franklin County the best in the Commonwealth for pedestrians and cyclists, according to its bylaws.
“We envision a network of safe, attractive and interconnected sidewalks, paths and bike lanes linking Frankfort neighborhoods, parks, schools, shopping and downtown,” the WalkBike Frankfort website states.
The group’s objectives include:
• Creating network maps and plans.
• Assisting in the design of walkway and bikeway facilities and the development of design standards.
• Assisting in the construction and maintenance of walkway and bikeway facilities.
• Educating drivers, cyclists and pedestrians on the safety of walking and bicycling.
• Promoting channeling public and private funding to develop walkway and bikeway facilities.
• Promoting public policy and regulations that encourage and develop a safe network of walkways and bikeways.
• Engaging in community activities to publicize the importance of and encourage walking and biking.
When WalkBike Frankfort launched, members were required to pay annual dues. That is no longer the case and hasn’t been for the past few years, according to Diane Strong, who serves as president. However, deducing the exact number of WalkBike Frankfort members and where they live is difficult to pinpoint.
“We have several hundred people who are on our email list and just under 1,000 that follow us on Facebook,” she told The State Journal. “It’s impossible to say where they are from, but my guess is that the vast majority, if not all, are from Frankfort.”
She also noted that the group sends out email to approximately 475 folks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.