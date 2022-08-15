After a story about the organization touring Capital Avenue to discuss ways to make the area safer for pedestrians, motorists and those who run and cycle in South Frankfort made headlines late last month, a handful of State Journal readers asked for more details about WalkBike Frankfort.

The group is composed of local people dedicated to making the capital city and Franklin County the best in the Commonwealth for pedestrians and cyclists, according to its bylaws.

WalkBike Frankfort logo

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription