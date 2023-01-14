Younkin FCHS induction.jpeg

Linda Younkin, sports editor for The State Journal, was inducted into the Franklin County High School's Lady Flyers Hoops Hall of Fame. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

One of The State Journal's own was recognized by the Franklin County High School girls basketball program on Saturday as it inducted its inaugural class into the Lady Flyers Hoops Hall of Fame. 

Linda Younkin, who has reported on all things Frankfort and Franklin County sports for The State Journal since 1981, said she was glad to get the award, but also taken by surprise. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription