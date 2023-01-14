One of The State Journal's own was recognized by the Franklin County High School girls basketball program on Saturday as it inducted its inaugural class into the Lady Flyers Hoops Hall of Fame.
Linda Younkin, who has reported on all things Frankfort and Franklin County sports for The State Journal since 1981, said she was glad to get the award, but also taken by surprise.
"I am very honored and humbled because, to me, I've just been doing my job," she said before the ceremony between basketball games. "I didn't think that it was anything above and beyond that, so this is gratifying."
A native of Louisville, Younkin came by her career naturally, being the daughter of Lou Younkin, a long time sports editor for the Courier Journal and Louisville Times.
She attended Western Kentucky University for college and spent a year writing for the Glasgow Daily Times before she found her way to Frankfort.
Younkin was inducted as a program contributor along with 11 others who have played for, coached or helped the program.
The other inductees include players Marylynn Barnett, Anna Beth Logan Bobbitt, Malaka Frank, Connie Goins, Sarah Hillyer, Andrea Howard Karimian, Allison Story Nix and Sally Zimmerman, coaches Nancy Finney and Joey Thacker, and contributor Terry Johnson
This is the second time Younkin has been honored by the FCHS. She was inducted into the Franklin County High School Hall of Fame in 2014 for her tireless coverage of all sports.
"Linda is very deserving of this honor," said State Journal Editor Chanda Veno. "She works tirelessly to keep our community informed and we are thankful to FCHS for recognizing her."
Younkin noted that she has particularly enjoyed covering Lady Flyers basketball as the program has found success in recent years by making the state tournament five times over the last decade.
Of her co-inductees, Younkin noted that she knows almost all of them.
"Everyone who is being inducted today, with the exception of one, I have either covered or worked with," she said with a smile. "That makes it special."
