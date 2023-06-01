LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lowell Hardin "Jiggs" Riley Jr., 80, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Riley died Wednesday, May 31.

