Beshears Check in At YesArts 2023 Primary

Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear check in on the first day of in-person voting at YesArts on Second Street Thursday. After voting, Beshear told the media that "voting is a bedrock of our democracy, and regardless of who anyone is going to vote for, they need to vote". (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Beshears and Winne YesArts Primary Ballot 2023

Even Winnie joined in on the efforts as the Governor and First Lady cast their ballots in this year's primary election Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription