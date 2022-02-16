The unseasonably warm weather that prevailed Tuesday and Wednesday will give way to a wet Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville predicts a 100% chance of heavy rain possibly mixed with thunderstorms and a high temperature of 65. One to two inches of rain is expected in Franklin and surrounding counties.

021622 Weather

A wind advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with winds out of the south at 16-22 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph.

Showers will stick around overnight with an additional ¼- to ½-inch of rainfall possible. Lows will dip into the mid-20s.

Skies will eventually clear Friday but temperatures will remain on the cooler side with an expected high of 40 and overnight lows around 27.

Sunny skies will return Saturday with a high of 45 and an overnight low of 27.

