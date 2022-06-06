One to two inches of rain is forecast for Frankfort early Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected to develop after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall and overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s.

060622 Weather

There is a 60% chance of rain Tuesday with daytime highs nearing 84. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A chance of showers and storms will linger through Wednesday night before sunny skies return on Thursday with daytime highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

