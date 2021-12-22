Rob Chadwick puts a box of food in a car Tuesday. The boxes were distributed by the Helping Hands Food Pantry at the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
A group of eight people filled 100 boxes with food for Christmas this week at the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort. From left are Wayne Morris, Rob Chadwick, Ron Moore, Bonnie Skufca, Hollis Rosenstein, Dr. Jan Weisberg, Lynn Shaum and Joe Shaum. Morris, Skufca, Rosenstein and Weisberg are board members, Chadwick is an employee, and Moore and the Shaums are volunteers. (Photo submitted)
Hollis Rosenstein participates in the Subaru Share the Love, Stuff the Subaru food drive event that was held Dec. 2 to help collect items for the Christmas food boxes. (Photo submitted)
Last year, when the Capital City Activity Center was taking calls for 100 Christmas food boxes, it took three days before all the boxes were reserved.
This year it took 2½ hours.
The 100 boxes of food were distributed Monday and Tuesday by the Helping Hands Food Pantry at the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort.
Volunteers filled the boxes with rolls, mashed potatoes, canned corn, canned carrots and macaroni and cheese. A ham, pie and margarine were added to the boxes just before they were picked up.
“When we had to close two years ago (because of COVID), we needed something to keep going,” said Bonnie Skufca, a Capital City Activity Center board member. “It’s been food distribution.”
Before COVID, there were five routes for the five-day-a-week meal deliveries. Now there are nine routes.
Skufca, who is also the coordinator of the Helping Hands Food Pantry and commodities program, has seen the need for food increase in the community.
“In the last two months I’d say more and more people have contacted us,” she said. “It’s incredible. People will wait in line for hours to get food.”
That happens at Free Food Friday, which runs from 9:30-11 a.m. each week at the center.
The food available on Fridays can include meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, bread and desserts. People begin lining up in their cars at 7 a.m., although no food can be distributed until 9:30.
Skufca said when there’s an item like salmon or roast on Fridays, it’s not all put out at one time so people at the back of the line have the same opportunity to get the item as those at the front of the line.
Free Food Friday is open to Franklin County residents ages 18 and older.
That was the same requirement for the 100 Christmas food boxes and the 100 boxes of food that were distributed for Thanksgiving.
Some items for the Christmas boxes were ordered while others were donated by area businesses. Donations also helped purchase food.
Additional food came from the 2021 Subaru Share the Love event, where Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort partnered with Quantrell Subaru of Lexington for its annual Cram the Subaru event on Dec. 2.
Members of the community came to the center and dropped off canned goods and non-perishable items to help fill the 100 boxes.
