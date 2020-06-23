There was a big jump in the number of new cases of the coronavirus reported to Kentucky public health officials on Tuesday, along with 11 more deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 315 new cases, bringing the pandemic total to at least 14,141, since the first COVID-19 case in Kentucky was reported on March 6.
“We have made the changes in our daily lives, all in order keep our fellow Kentuckians safe from this deadly disease,” Beshear said. “I see the sacrifices being made by so many and I’ve never been more proud to be your governor. It’s not only the compassionate thing to do, it’s also letting us reopen our economy without the problems we’re seeing in other states that threaten to reverse such efforts.”
He also said that after no deaths were announced on Monday, there were 11 reported on Tuesday, raising the total to 537 Kentuckians lost to the coronavirus.
“These are 11 Kentuckians whose families are hurting and who need all of us to keep them in mind and in our prayers,” the governor said.
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 363,027 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky, and at least 3,591 Kentuckians had recovered from COVID-19.
