The two teams with their first place trophy. To the left of the trophy, Cindy Butor and Alisha Adams and Arba Kenner. On the right is Phillip Shepherd, Ronnie Dunn and Andrew Bates. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
After a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11th Spellapalooza ended in its first ever tie.
The Bibliomancers, sponsored by Friends of the Library, and the Phillip Shepherd Spell Checkers, sponsored by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd, battled it out with 20 other teams from around Frankfort and Franklin County.
The spelling bee, which has been put on as a benefit for the Thorn Hill Education Center, has been a sorely missed event, as 20 teams came out to compete, many of them dressed up in some outrageously themed costumes.
The crowd was just as excited about the proceedings as the contestants as people filled the bleachers and the stage and cheered with every correctly spelled word.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells was on hand to MC the event and noted that the spelling bee's success speaks to the education center's staff.
"This event is for the people who work at this great facility and all the work that they do," Wells said. "The people here are so good at giving and working with our community and helping people better themselves. It is very exciting, the enthusiasm and involvement. You've got to love the atmosphere here and all the people working together. It personifies who we are as a community."
