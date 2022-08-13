After a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11th Spellapalooza ended in its first ever tie.

The Bibliomancers, sponsored by Friends of the Library, and the Phillip Shepherd Spell Checkers, sponsored by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd, battled it out with 20 other teams from around Frankfort and Franklin County.

DSC_8689.JPG

The two teams with their first place trophy. To the left of the trophy, Cindy Butor and Alisha Adams and Arba Kenner. On the right is Phillip Shepherd, Ronnie Dunn and Andrew Bates. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

 

