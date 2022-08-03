127-yard-sale-state-route-map.jpg

The 127 Yard Sale starts Thursday and lasts through Sunday.

The 127 Yard Sale is commonly referred to as “The World's Longest Yard Sale,” according to www.127yardsale.com. The yard sale stretches 690 miles on U.S. 127. The route travels through six states — Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

