Franklin County fiscal court magistrates are up for election this year. Fifteen candidates are running, and all but two districts will have a May 17 primary battle to decide the Democrat who will run in the general election on Nov. 8.
1st District
The 1st District includes Capital, Cloverdale, Coleman-Vogler, Evergreen, Farmdale, Glenns-Bridge, Green Wilson and Thistleton.
Democratic incumbent Sherry Sebastian is seeking reelection. She first ran in 2018 after working in state government for the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
Sebastian touted her work on infrastructure improvements, working with Franklin County high schools to grow plants used in planters and hanging baskets in downtown Frankfort, and representing members of the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association on the elected officials panel to discuss the local issues with incoming extension agents.
She decided to run again because she wants to continue to represent the 1st District and work for their best interests.
“I am ready to build on my track record as a thorough, prepared and responsive representative for the 1st District and ask for the continued support of my neighbors to do so,” Sebastian said.
Democratic challenger Mark Barrett may be a newcomer to the fiscal court, but he is no stranger to working with Franklin County. The former director of solid waste also worked at the Franklin County Regional Jail and the Property Valuation Administrator’s office.
A hunter and lover of the outdoors, Barrett would work to provide more opportunities for outdoor and youth activities.
He wants to give a voice to the residents of the 1st District by asking their opinions on how they would vote on items brought before the court, as well as respecting the experience and knowledge of county directors by letting them “do the jobs they were hired to do.”
“I make decisions based on common sense. In working for county government for almost 30 years, I’ve watched and learned from many different elected officials and I have a good sense of how things should and shouldn’t be done,” he said.
Having previously served 1½ terms as a city commissioner, fellow Democrat Katie Flynn Hedden is ready to get back to work as an elected official. She wants to be a “knowledgeable, open-minded, passionate voice to represent my constituents.”
“I’m not afraid to ask hard questions or be educated enough to change my mind to best meet the needs of our community. I listen closely, I think deeply, and I pay attention to others. Compromise is key in creating unity on the board and within our community,” she stated.
Being a licensed physical therapist assistant for the past 18 years has given Hedden a firsthand understanding of what county residents have gone through during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she understands the mental, physical, and financial stress they have endured.
“I will never lose my passion for my community,” she added.
2nd District
The 2nd District includes Bellview, Country Club, Franklin Heights, Jett, Station Springs, Sunset and Tierra Linda.
J.W. Blackburn, a Democrat, is the incumbent magistrate and is running unopposed on all sides. First elected in 2018, this will be his second term.
Blackburn did not respond to The State Journal’s requests for comment.
3rd District
The 3rd District includes Arnold, Forks, Greenhill, Ridgeview, Russell, Schenkel Lane, Scruggs and Silver Lake.
With incumbent magistrate Michael Mueller running for judge-executive, three new candidates have stepped forward for the chance to represent the 3rd District.
Democrat James “Bo” Sutherland is making another attempt at running for the seat. He, his wife, Barbie Sutherland, and his sister, Kathy Marshall, own Elkhorn Campground. Through his knowledge and experience as a business owner, Sutherland stated he knows what it takes to be successful.
“I just want to say to the people of the 3rd Magisterial District that I am just like you. I work every day. I care for my family the best I can, and I enjoy what this county has to offer. Together we can embrace what the future brings for Franklin County,” he added.
Sutherland stresses that the county needs to find new ways of bringing in revenue, such as increasing tourism, and needs to focus on protecting “our natural beauty and our natural resources that we have here, including Elkhorn Creek and the Kentucky River.”
Kelly Dycus, a Democrat, is a 20-year resident of the 3rd District and former director for statewide AmeriCorps and VISTA programs. As a mental health counselor, she stated she would be able to help those that are suffering from what she called “an epidemic of trauma, poor mental health and substance abuse.”
Because the county is receiving funds from the national opioids settlement, it is the perfect time for a mental health professional to be on the court, she added.
Dycus said she understands the special challenges facing small business owners.
“I believe that we need someone on the court that understands the issues that are important to community members. I have the knowledge, experience and passion to help move Franklin County forward.”
Greg Grimes is the only Republican running for the 3rd District seat. As such, the winner of the May Democratic primary will face him in November.
Born and raised in Frankfort, Grimes has worked for Kentucky State University for five years. He and his wife, Nikkie Grimes, and children, Lyla and Eli Grimes, enjoy family trips to the beach and going to the lake in the summer.
Grimes is running because he wants to be more involved in his district and said he plans on focusing on the Lakeview Park master plan.
“I really believe that is exactly what this town needs, not only for the revenue that it would bring to the table but also making the park more family-friendly,” he said.
4th District
The 4th District includes Crestwood, Fairview, Gaines-Holmes, Glenwood, Owenton Road, Peaks Mill, Swallowfield, Switzer and Thornhill.
Democratic incumbent Scotty Tracy will not have a primary challenger, but instead will face off against Republican Darrell Sanderson in November.
In seeking his third term, Tracy said he is committed to projects that are currently underway and to any and all issues that will arise.
“As someone who was born and raised in the district, there is no one who takes more pride in it than I do,” he said.
In an email to The State Journal, Sanderson said, “I decided to run for 4th District magistrate after becoming concerned when trying to contact Mr. Tracy on several occasions and never getting a return call or response.”
He is currently a commissioner on the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission. Sanderson is committed to investing in the future of the community, including the plans for Lakeview Park and its proposed multi-use indoor facility. He would ascertain that the facility would serve the good of the community.
“I will make sure to keep our focus on what is needed as a community. Being conservative, I will promise anything built will serve the whole community and not just for the personal interest of a few,” he said.
5th District
The 5th District includes Collins Lane, Louisville Road, North Westgate, South Benson and Westgate.
Current Magistrate Marti Booth opted not to run for reelection. Three Democrats, Richard Tanner, Joe Teasley and Hank Schweickart, are vying for her seat.
Tanner is “thrilled” to have Booth’s support. He spent more than 20 years as executive director of the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association and is a veteran who has earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University. He is currently serving his last term on the Franklin County Health Department Board.
“I have over 30 years of experience working with local and state government and in that time I’ve learned a lot,” Tanner added. “One of the biggest things I learned is when we work together for the people we can accomplish anything.”
Teasley, who was born in Louisville and raised in Frankfort, worked for both Franklin County and Frankfort fire departments as firefighter/EMT. He served three years as the Frankfort fire marshal. He retired from the FFD in 2019 with 20 years of service and currently owns his own fire protection business, Teasley Fire Protection.
He is running to improve the water and sanitation infrastructure, as well as be a “beacon of transparency” for the 5th District. Teasley wants to work to improve the Farmdale Sanitation District and Farmdale Water District.
“Public safety will always hold a place close to my heart as it is what I have been involved with in some form or fashion for nearly 22 years,” he said.
After graduating from Morehead State University in 1984, Schweickart moved to Frankfort. He has worked for KSU as a research assistant since 1988 and plans to retire in June.
He first got involved in local politics because of the sewer problems in the Farmdale Sanitation District. When his neighbors came to him and noticed he was willing to help them, Schweickart realized he could be an effective representative for them on the fiscal court.
“I chose to run because I really enjoy helping people in my district. I believe I can be an effective go-between for those in the districts and local government,” he said.
Schweickart stated that his knowledge of the sewer district, as well as his ability to talk with people and understand their issues, makes him the best candidate for the seat.
“I am 100% serious about this race and about serving the citizens of Franklin County. This community and its residents have been very good to me over the years, and I would like the opportunity to pay a little of that back.”
6th District
The 6th District includes Bald Knob, Bellpoint, Bridgeport-Botkins, Choateville, Courthouse, Hickory Hills and St. Johns.
Democratic incumbent Lambert Moore is seeking his sixth term. He told The State Journal he is proud to represent and serve his neighbors.
“This platform has given me the opportunity to improve upon the services offered to Franklin County (sewer and water), implement road improvements, replace over a dozen bridges, add fire hydrants, build a fire station and sheriff’s office,” he explained.
Moore added that he has worked hard to control waste and keep taxes low while also ascertaining that services are kept to the highest standards.
“Presently I am working on several additional bridge replacements which include Lebanon Road and the last one-lane bridge in the 6th District on Devils Hollow Road,” Moore stated.
Former Franklin County Judge-Executive Ted Collins, a Democrat, is looking for a chance to represent the district. Collins served as a deputy sheriff for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, later serving as county sheriff.
“My many years in public service have given me an opportunity to work and meet with so many different people in government as well as the private sector. I’ve kept in contact with many of these people and maintained a working relationship with them.”
One of Collins’ focuses would be infrastructure, specifically “the roads, streets, bridges and culverts and other needs of the 6th Magisterial District.”
Former Frankfort City Commissioner and Democrat Eric Whisman is also running for the seat. Being involved in numerous local organizations, including the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation and the Lebanon Community Cemetery in Bald Knob, Whisman said he knows what needs to be done in the county.
“Having served as an elected leader of our community and having worked with leaders across Kentucky, I’ve learned a great deal and I know from experience what works and where we should be focusing,” he explained.
Affordable housing and infrastructure are major focuses of his campaign.
“We need safe affordable housing. Our last significant road project was 30 years ago. And still, many people don’t have internet access, which has been a lifeline over the last two years. I’ll work to correct these issues and push the fiscal court to make investments in our community,” he said.
Because of his experience, both in local government and as a lifelong resident of the area, Whisman said he wants to help “build for a better future.”
“I have the connections that are critical to developing projects and I’ve proven my ability to work with others and chart the way forward so that together we can realize our potential. I hope the people of the 6th District will give me a chance to prove that we can do better.”
The deadline to register online to vote in the primary election is 4 p.m. on April 18. Kentuckians can visit the Secretary of State's website to register.
