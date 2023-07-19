Kentucky Heartwood will host its 17th Annual Music Festival from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Millville Community Center. The event features a youth music contest, art exhibitors, children’s activities, a chalk drawing competition, hands-on workshops, dancing and entertainment by Jasmine Fouts and Baja Yetis. The entry fee is $8 per person. Kids are free. Scholarships are available upon request.

Ryann Lee, 13, watches a butterfly she caught during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Event organizer Chris Schimmoeller said the festival was conceived 18 years ago as a fundraiser for Kentucky Heartwood, whose mission is to protect and restore the integrity, stability and beauty of Kentucky's native forests. While the festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, it has also become a summer tradition.

Riley Hibdon, 6, looks for crawdads in Glenn Creek during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Chris Schimmoeller prepares to be sprayed with water by a group of children during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center July 2022. Schimmoeller was the organizer of the event. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

