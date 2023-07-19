Drapes, a Kentucky band consisting of brother and sister duo Breandan and Maeve Draper, perform during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Chris Schimmoeller prepares to be sprayed with water by a group of children during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center July 2022. Schimmoeller was the organizer of the event. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Drapes, a Kentucky band consisting of brother and sister duo Breandan and Maeve Draper, perform during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Children partake in a sports competition during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Anyuli Martinez, 15, creates sidewalk chalk art during the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Joey Webb plays the banjo during the children's music competition at the Kentucky Heartwood Music Festival at the Millville Community Center in July 2022. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Kentucky Heartwood will host its 17th Annual Music Festival from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Millville Community Center. The event features a youth music contest, art exhibitors, children’s activities, a chalk drawing competition, hands-on workshops, dancing and entertainment by Jasmine Fouts and Baja Yetis. The entry fee is $8 per person. Kids are free. Scholarships are available upon request.
Event organizer Chris Schimmoeller said the festival was conceived 18 years ago as a fundraiser for Kentucky Heartwood, whose mission is to protect and restore the integrity, stability and beauty of Kentucky's native forests. While the festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, it has also become a summer tradition.
"If you want to experience a homegrown festival full of creativity and fun, come down to Millville on the last Saturday of July," Schimmoeller said.
The event is located in Millville at the Millville Community Center, 6715 McCracken Pike, and includes portions of the restored historic Millville Elementary School. Glenns Creek runs through the property, and festival goers will be able to explore the creek in the stream ecology workshop led by biologist Jessica Schuster.
"The creek is big a hit with the kids," Schimmoeller said. "It's a chance to get wet, have fun and also learn something about stream ecology."
Food vendors will offer pizza, Mexican options, locally grown food, lemonade, cookies and ice cream.
The festival starts at 3 p.m. with a garden party at the Gina Scott Memorial Garden and dancing in the gym. The Kentucky Dance Academy will kick off the dancing with ballet at 3 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., Mary Frank Slaughter of the The Light Clinic will demonstrate Sufi veil dancing. All ages are invited to participate.
Local vendors will showcase paintings, homemade jewelry, fabrics, crafts, homemade hula hoops, solar energy products and more.
Kids can bounce on the moon bounce, play in the cardboard house made by Joel Dufour or engage in art activities provided by YesArts! An obstacle course, sports competition, chalk drawing, face painting and a kids’ parade will also take place. Awards are given to the winners of all the competitions.
At the heart of the festival is the youth music competition. Children ages 8-12 and 13-18 years old compete for a $100 prize and a trophy created by retired Kentucky State University professor and local Millville resident Jeff Alexander.
The Light Clinic will lead a Meditation for Mother Earth Workshop. Other workshops include Making Park Benches from Pallets led by Dave Cooper and a discussion "Is Solar a Good Fit for You?" led by Andy McDonald, as well as two stream ecology workshops led by Jessica Schuster.
Kentucky Heartwood thanks the many sponsors and volunteers who help make the festival possible. For more information visit www.kyheartwood.org
