Winter may not be done with us quite yet.

After temperatures reached into the 70s last week, a winter storm is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow to the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

031022 Weather

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. with a high of 59.

“Crashing temperatures behind a strong cold front will bring a change from rain to snow over the region Friday night,” the National Weather Service in Louisville said in a special weather statement.

“Light snow accumulations are possible through Saturday morning, along with well below normal temperatures and low wind chills through Saturday night.

Snow showers — heavy at times — are predicted Friday night with an overnight low of 23.

Expect a cold day Saturday with high temps not making it above freezing and winds out of the northwest at 13 to 17 mph.

Overnight Saturday lows will dip to 14 before rebounding to near 47 on Sunday.

