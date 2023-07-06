Donors are needed at Kentucky Blood Center to replenish the blood supply following the Independence Day holiday.

The combination of a light mobile collections schedule and low donor turnout around the July 4 holiday has dried up the local blood supply. KBC is calling on eligible donors to schedule an appointment at one of its eight donor centers over the next couple of days to ensure blood products can be supplied to 70-plus hospitals in Kentucky. For stepping up, all donors who give blood at a KBC donors center Thursday or Friday will walk away with a $20 Amazon gift card.

