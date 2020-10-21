The City of Franklin will mark its bicentennial celebration with a 200-mile relay from the Capitol to the southern Kentucky city starting Friday, Nov. 20.
State officials will gather at 8 a.m. on the Capitol steps, where a proclamation honoring the city on its 200th anniversary will be read. The proclamation will then be inserted into a baton and handed off for its 200-mile journey.
More than 100 volunteers will run a portion of the route, which will pass through Frankfort, Versailles, Lawrenceburg, Harrodsburg, Perryville, Springfield, Bardstown, Hodgenville, Munfordville, Cave City and Bowling Green on its way to the courthouse in downtown Franklin.
“The 200 miles symbolize the 200 years of existence. The passing of the baton symbolizes the passing of leadership and the passing and realization of dreams,” said Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell, who will participate in the event.
“The teams that will work together to complete a leg of the relay, symbolize the teamwork it has taken to build the city. The sweat and weariness of the runners symbolize the long hours and hard work it has taken to move the community forward. The steps of runners symbolize the hours of meetings by citizens, committees and boards that have worked to make decisions and set policies to make the City of Franklin the place it is today.”
The 200-mile relay will run continuously from Friday, Nov. 20, through the night and will conclude around 4:30 p.m. CST in Franklin.
For more information, visit www.fs200.net
