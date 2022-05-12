The Kentucky EMS Memorial Foundation will hold its annual Kentucky EMS Memorial Service on Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park.

This service, which will be held at the Kentucky Firefighter Memorial site — adjacent to where a planned Kentucky EMS Memorial will be built in the future, is to honor EMS personnel who have lost their lives in the line-of-duty.

The foundation was established to honor the memory of those EMS personnel who have lost their lives in the line-of-duty in service to the Commonwealth.

“It’s important that we remember and honor those in EMS who have given the ultimate sacrifice. We also want their families to know we will never forget them,” said foundation chair Dan Durham.

The ceremony will begin at 11 am and is open to the public.

