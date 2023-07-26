Antiques/Collectibles
• Antique Ladies Apparel — Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Old Framed Picture — Denise Boebinger
• Antique Carnival Glass — Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Depression Glass — Harold Hammond, Mary Hammond
• China Bowl — Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Old Copper Item — Harold Hammond
• Old Postcard — Harold Hammond
• Frankfort Memorabilia — Eleanor Hasken, Richard Tanner
• Antique Mustache Cup — Harold Hammond, Mary Hammond
• Antique Bank — Dana Parker
• Small Antique Animal — Denise Boebinger
• Political Campaign Item — Harold Hammond
• Antique China Cup and Saucer — Mary Hammond, Denise Boebinger, Dana Parker
• Old Story Book — Harold Hammond, Mary Hammond
• Preserve Stand — Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Old Bottle — Denise Boebinger, Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Lamp (Oil) — Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Pottery/Crockery Item — Dana Parker
• Antique Jewelry — Denise Boebinger, Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Antique Fishing Item — Molly Mangan, Ellie Owens, Elli Mangan
• Christmas Ornaments — Harold Hammond, Mary Hammond
• Salt/Pepper Shakers — Denise Boebinger, Harold Hammond
• Miscellaneous — Denise Boebinger, Dana Parker
• Best of Show — Denise Boebinger
Art Department
• Preschool: Coloring — Ellie Owens, Oliver Leonberger, Georgia Mangan
• Preschool: Original Drawing — Owen Riessen, Oliver Leonberger, Ellie Owens
• Preschool: Miscellaneous — James Hall, Oliver Leonberger, Georgia Mangan
• 1st-3rd Grade: Color Drawing — Warner Riessen, Beth Johnson
• 1st-3rd Grade: Miscellaneous — Ellie Owens, Maggie Jo Hall
• 4th-6th Grade: Pencil — Elli Mangan
• 4th-6th Grade: Watercolor Painting — Elli Mangan
• 4th-6th Grade: Miscellaneous — Evelyn Owens
• 7th-8th Grade: Pencil Drawing — Annahope Lyles
• 7th-8th Grade: Color Drawing — Annahope Lyles
• 7th-8th Grade: Ink Drawing — Annahope Lyles
• 7th-8th Grade: Miscellaneous — Annahope Lyles
• 9th-12th Grade: Collage — Soledad Lopez, Esmeralda Lopez
• Adult: Pencil Drawing — Buddy Rogers, Mary Jane Sparks
• Adult: Color Drawing — Jessica Damron, Dana Parker
• Adult: Acrylic Painting — Becky Cunningham, Buddy Rogers, Denise Boebinger
• Adult: Oil Painting — Collene Griffin
• Adult: Watercolor Painting — Buddy Rogers
• Adult: Sculpture — Becky Cunningham, Dana Parker, Eleanor Hasken
• Adult: Miscellaneous — Buddy Rogers, Dana Parker
• Youth: Best of Show — Annahope Lyles
• Adult: Best of Show — Jessica Damron
Canning
• Vegetables: Green Beans (Adult) — Brittany Woodward, Kimberly Leonberger
• Vegetables: Tomatoes (Adult) — Kimberly Leonberger
• Soft Spreads: Jams pints (Adult) — Tori Wood, Jan Fowler, Brittany Woodward
• Soft Spreads: Jelly pints (Adult) — Kevin Kring
• Soft Spreads: Miscellaneous (Adult) — Brittany Woodward
• Salsa (Adult) — Kimberly Leonberger, Tori Wood
• Pickles (Adult) — Tori Wood, Colton Good
• Vegetables: Green Beans (Youth) — Oliver Leonberger
• Vegetables: Tomatoes (Youth) — Oliver Leonberger
• Soft Spreads: Jam pints (Youth) — Kendall Quire, Tucker Hulette
• Soft Spreads: Jelly pints (Youth) — Ava Murphy
• Sauces: Salsa (Youth) — Oliver Leonberger
• Nancy Edwards Award (Best of Canning) — Tori Wood
Ceramics/Pottery
• Glazed Ceramics — Dana Parker, Christian Roberts
• Hand-painted Ceramics — Christian Roberts, Dana Parker
• Wheel Thrown Pottery — Dana Parker
Clothing
• Apron half or full — Deborah Ball, Anne Hillard, Maggie Jo Hall
• Dress: One- or Two-Piece — Anne Hillard
• Purse or Tote — Anne Hillard
• Miscellaneous — Erin Cunningham
Cookie Jar Contest
• Most Unusual — Harold Hammond, Mary Hammond
• Prettiest — Harold Hammond
• Animal Theme — Harold Hammond, Donna Hecker, Mary Hammond
• Holiday Theme — Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Antique Cookie Jar — Harold Hammond
Crochet
• Afghan — Pamela Hamrick, Kimberly Leonberger, Christy Spencer
• Miscellaneous — Jackie Phillips, Kimberly Leonberger, Eleanor Hasken
Doll Show
• Smallest Doll — Ansley Roberts, Jude Quarles, Olivia Riessen
• Prettiest Doll — Ansley Roberts, Olivia Riessen, Jude Quarles
• Most Authentic Foreign Doll — Olivia Riessen, Jude Quarles, Georgia Mangan
• Bride Doll — Olivia Riessen, Jude Quarles
• Best Dressed Girl Doll — Olivia Riessen, Jude Quarles, Ansley Roberts
• Best Dressed Boy Doll — Jude Quarles, Olivia Riessen
• Most Loved Doll — Jude Quarles, Ansley Roberts
FFA Crops
• Hay - Alfalfa — Luke Quarles
• Hay - Red Clover — Bailey Quarles
• Hay - Fescue — Levi Quarles
FFA Horticulture Exhibits
• Floral Design Artificial Flower Arrangement — Trinity Manley
• Floral Design Live Flower Arrangement — Hailey Smith, Preston Zinner, Makayla Gilbert
FFA Records
• Proficiencies Entrepreneurship — Lane Costigan, Trent Zinner
• Proficiencies Placement — Tucker Hulette
FFA Shop
• Wood Projects (small) — Madi Goins
FFA Vegetables Crops
• Cucumbers (slicing) — Tucker Hulette
• Cucumbers (pickling) — Kyleigh Penn
• Peppers, banana — Trent Zinner
• Peppers, jalapeno — Trent Zinner, Wade Vest
• Tomatoes, red slicing — Hayden Smoot
• Tomatoes. green/unripe — Tucker Hulette
• Tomatoes, cherry — Trent Zinner
• Squash, yellow summer — Tucker Hulette, Trent Zinner
• Squash, zucchini — Tucker Hulette, Danielle Grimes, Kyleigh Penn
Foods
• Rolls & Bread: Biscuits (Adult) — Anne Hillard
• Rolls & Bread: Yeast Rolls (Adult) — Jessica Hyland
• Cookies: Chocolate Chip (Adult) — Jessica Hyland, Brittany Woodward, Anne Hillard
• Cookies: Other Cookies (Adult) — Brittany Woodward, Lynlee Quarles
• Candy: Fudge (Adult) — Nathan Hedger
• Candy: Other Candy (Adult) — Anne Hillard
• Fudge (Youth) — Kendall Quire, Ava Murphy
• Other candy (Youth) — Ava Murphy, Kendall Quire
• Cookies (Youth) — Maggie Jo Hall, Ava Murphy, Kendall Quire
• Bread (Youth) — Kendall Quire, Ava Murphy
• Muffins (Youth) — Esmeralda Lopez, Kendall Quire
• Rolls (Youth) — Ava Murphy, Kendall Quire
• Decorated Cup Cakes (Youth) — Kendall Quire, Soledad Lopez
• Cup Cakes (Youth) — Kendall Quire, Esmeralda Lopez, Diego Lopez
• Nancy Edwards Award (Best in Show in Foods) — Nathan Hedger
Handiwork
• Soft Toy — Pamela Hamrick, Becky Cunningham
• Pin Cushion — Anne Hillard
• Christmas Decoration — Anne Hillard, Kimberly Leonberger
• Other Holiday Handiwork — Kimberly Leonberger
• Clay or Dough Hand Sculpture — Christian Roberts
• Recycled Items — Anne Hillard
• Miscellaneous Stitchery — Eleanor Hasken
• Miscellaneous — Eleanor Hasken, Anne Hillard, Kimberly Leonberger
Home Brewing
• Beer Light Ale style — Adam Leonberger
• Beer Dark Ale style — Adam Leonberger
• Specialty Beer — Adam Leonberger, Leslie Laird
• Best of Show — Adam Leonberger
Home Furnishings
• Wreath: Miniature (6 inches and under) — Kimberly Leonberger
• Wreath: Large — Kimberly Leonberger, Anne Hillard
• Recycled Items — Becky Cunningham
• Painted or Decorative Gourds — Anne Hillard, Kimberly Leonberger
Knitting
• Afghan — Eleanor Hasken
• Hand Knit Clothing — Eleanor Hasken, Kerry Lowary
• Miscellaneous — Karen Morgan, Sheryl Morgan, Kerry Lowary
Misc. Needlework
• Embroidery — Brittany Woodward
Open Crops
• Corn, Yellow — Hayden Smoot
Open Garden
• Beans, Green Bunch — Dana Parker, Kimberly Leonberger, Nathan Kring
• Beans, Other fresh or dried — William Grooms, Bill Klier, Tori Wood
• Beets — Kimberly Leonberger
• Cucumbers, Slicing — Dana Parker, Jan Fowler
• Cucumbers, Pickling — Tori Wood, Bill Klier, Nathan Kring
• Onions, White — Tori Wood
• Onions, Yellow — Tori Wood
• Peppers, Banana — Nathan Kring, Oliver Leonberger, Chester Hillard
• Peppers, Bell — Tori Wood, Nathan Kring
• Peppers, Hot — Kimberly Leonberger, Nathan Kring, Bill Klier
• Potatoes, Irish — William Grooms, Bill Klier
• Potatoes, Red — William Grooms
• Tomatoes, Red Slicing — Nathan Kring, William Grooms
• Tomatoes, Red Miniature Varietal — William Grooms, Jackie Phillips
• Tomatoes, Yellow Miniature Varietal — Nathan Kring, William Grooms, Bill Klier
• Squash, Yellow Summer — Jan Fowler, Bill Klier, Tori Wood
• Squash, Zucchini — Nathan Kring
• Swiss Chard — Debbie Brown
• Herbs, Mint — Kimberly Leonberger, William Grooms, Tori Wood
• Herbs, Lavender — Jackie Phillips, Kimberly Leonberger
• Herbs, Basil — Jan Fowler, Bill Klier, Tori Wood
• Herbs, Oregano — Kimberly Leonberger, Bill Klier, Tori Wood
• Herbs, Parsley — Tori Wood
• Herbs, Rosemary — Jan Fowler, Kimberly Leonberger, Tori Wood
• Herbs, Thyme — Bill Klier, Kimberly Leonberger, Tori Wood
• Herbs, Other — Jan Fowler, Bill Klier, Kimberly Leonberger
• Herbs, Fresh Display — Debbie Brown, Tori Wood, Jan Fowler
• Garlic — Jackie Phillips, William Grooms, Chester Hillard
• Melons, Other — Chester Hillard
• Blackberries — Kimberly Leonberger, Jackie Phillips
• Raspberries — Tori Wood
• Miscellaneous berries — Leigh Kuhn, Nathan Kring
• Vegetable Critter (single vegetable) — William Grooms
• Ugliest Vegetable (grown naturally) — Dana Parker, William Grooms
• Smallest Vegetable — William Grooms, Tori Wood, Jan Fowler
• Most Unusual Vegetable — Tori Wood, William Grooms
• Vegetable Exhibit (minimum of six different vegetables) — William Grooms, Tori Wood
• Award for Most Points — William Grooms
• Best in Show — William Grooms
Photography
• Youth: Any Subject Black and White — Colton Good, Esmeralda Lopez, Soledad Lopez
• Youth: Any Subject Color — Colton Good, Valentin Lopez, Esmeralda Lopez
• Youth: People — Colton Good, Soledad Lopez, Esmeralda Lopez
• Youth: Pets/Animals — Oliver Leonberger, Lynlee Quarles, Diego Lopez
• Youth: Children/Youth — Esmeralda Lopez, Oliver Leonberger
• Youth: Nature Animals or Wildlife — Colton Good, Soledad Lopez, Esmeralda Lopez
• Youth: Nature Scenic — Valentin Lopez, Colton Good, Diego Lopez
• Youth: Vacation Photo — Esmeralda Lopez, Colton Good, Diego Lopez
• Youth: Fair Photo — Esmeralda Lopez, Oliver Leonberger, Soledad Lopez
• Youth: Sports — Colton Good, Esmeralda Lopez
• Adult: Any Subject Black and White — Larry Grasch, Kimberly Leonberger, Tommy Quarles
• Adult: Any Subject Color — Larry Grasch, Zach Smither, Kevin Kring
• Adult: People (action preferred) — Tommy Quarles, Kathy Rogers, Zach Smither
• Adult: Pets/Animals — Zach Smither, Tommy Quarles, Jessica Lopez
• Adult: Children/Youth — Kathy Rogers, Kimberly Leonberger, Zach Smither
• Adult: Nature Animals of Wildlife — Larry Grasch, Kevin Kring, Tommy Quarles
• Adult: Nature Scenic — Kevin Kring, Zach Smither, Larry Grasch
• Adult: Vacation Photo — Larry Grasch, Kevin Kring, Tommy Quarles
• Adult: Fair Photo — Jessica Lopez
• Adult: Sports — Tommy Quarles, Jessica Lopez, Kimberly Leonberger
• Best of Show Youth — Colton Good
• Best of Show Adult — Larry Grasch
Quilts
• Hand Applique: Machine or Hand Quilted: New — Terry Sullivan, Kai Townsend
• Machine Applique: Machine or Hand Quilted: New — Carol Wilson
• Pieced/Applique: Long-arm Quilted: New — Debbie Poole, Katie Daugherty, Deborah Ball
• Pieced: Machine or Hand: Hand Quilted: New — Terry Sullivan
• Pieced: Machine or Hand: Machine Quilted: New — Debbie Poole, Deborah Ball, Sarah Wilding
• Wall Hanging: Any Technique: Machine Quilted: New — Deborah Ball, Katie Daugherty
• Mixed techniques: New — Deborah Ball
• Baby or Juvenile theme quilt any technique, New — Mary Quinan, Deborah Ball, Kai Townsend
• Scrap Quilt — Katie Daugherty, Deborah Ball
• Holiday Theme Quilted Item — Debbie Poole, Deborah Ball, Sarah Wilding
• Miscellaneous — Nadine Cox, Katie Daugherty, Deborah Ball
• Old Quilts (before 2013 but since 1963) — Deborah Ball
• Two-Person Quilt - hand/machine pieced, machine quilted — Mary Ann Burch, Nadine Cox,
• Two-Person Quilt hand/machine applique, machine quilted — Toni Lewis
• Two-Person Quilt Wall hanging — Mary Ann Burch
• Two-Person Quilt Baby/Juvenile Theme — Cindy Murphy, Toni Lewis
• Two-Person Quilt Scrap Quilt — Katie Daugherty, Nadine Cox
• Two-Person Quilt Holiday Theme Quilted Item — Cindy Murphy, Debra Miller, Nadine Cox
• Best of Show: Adult Category — Debbie Poole
Teapots/Collectibles
• Most Unusual — Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Prettiest — Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Animal Theme — Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Holiday Theme — Mary Hammond, Harold Hammond
• Antique Teapot — Harold Hammond, Mary Hammond
• Smallest Working Teapot — Harold Hammond, Mary Hammond
• Salt/Pepper Shakers (Holiday theme) — Harold Hammond, Mary Hammond
• Salt/Pepper Shakers (Most Unusual) — Harold Hammond, Patti Johnson, Mary Hammond
Toy Car Show
• Smallest Car or Truck — Jude Quarles, Warner Riessen, Owen Riessen
• Match Box Cars — Liam Riessen, Preston Zinner, Ansley Roberts
• Model Cars — Preston Zinner
• Best Antique Toy Car, Truck or Train — Ansley Roberts, Warner Riessen, Liam Riessen
• NASCAR Collectible — Preston Zinner, Jude Quarles, Warner Riessen
• Military Model Vehicles (including tanks) — Owen Riessen, Warner Riessen, Jude Quarles
• Freight and Commercial Vehicles — Jude Quarles, Warner Riessen, Ansley Roberts
• Railroad Engines — Olivia Riessen, Jude Quarles, Preston Zinner
• Railroad Cars — Liam Riessen, Olivia Riessen, Warner Riessen
• Hand-made Cars, Trucks or Trains — Liam Riessen, Owen Riessen
• Collection of Trucks and Cars — Ansley Roberts, Preston Zinner, Warner Riessen
• Lego Car, Truck or Train — Preston Zinner, Warner Riessen, Liam Riessen
Woodcraft - Open
• Woodcarving: Walking Stick (not longer than 50 inches) — Richard Tanner
• Woodcarving: Miscellaneous — Leigh Kuhn
• Woodworking: Scroll Saw Wood Craft — Randy Harrod, Wayne Parker
• Woodworking: Intarsia — Randy Harrod, Gary Steinbach
• Woodworking: No Larger Than 24 inches x 24 inches — Donnie Rodgers, Randy Harrod, Gary Steinbach
• Woodworking: Natural/Stained Wood: No Larger Than 24 inches x 24 inches — Donnie Rodgers
• Woodworking: Miscellaneous — Audra Rodgers, Donnie Rodgers
Youth Garden
• Beans, Bunch round/oval — August Jones, Marley Smither, Oliver Leonberger
• Beets, Topped — Oliver Leonberger
• Cabbage, Green — Dana Parker, Marley Smither
• Cabbage, Largest — Hayden Smoot, August Jones
• Corn, Non-shucked — August Jones
• Cucumbers, Slicing — August Jones, Marley Smither
• Cucumbers, Pickling — August Jones, Marley Smither, Warner Riessen
• Eggplant — August Jones
• Okra — August Jones
• Onions, White — August Jones
• Onions, Yellow — August Jones, Oliver Leonberger
• Peppers, Banana — James Hall
• Peppers, Bell — August Jones, Anna Claire Morgan
• Peppers, Hot — August Jones, Oliver Leonberger
• Potatoes, Irish — August Jones
• Potatoes, Red — August Jones, Marley Smither
• Tomatoes, Red Slicing — Diego Lopez, Liam Riessen
• Tomatoes, Red Miniature — Asher Phillips, August Jones
• Tomatoes, Yellow Miniature — August Jones, Marley Smither, Logan Phillips
• Squash, Yellow Summer — August Jones, Marley Smither
• Squash, Zucchini — August Jones, Marley Smither, Owen Riessen
• Herbs, Mint — Oliver Leonberger, Christian Roberts, Marley Smither
• Herbs, Lavender — Oliver Leonberger
• Herbs, Basil — Trent Zinner, Warner Riessen, Owen Riessen
• Herbs, Oregano — Oliver Leonberger
• Herbs, Rosemary — Ansley Roberts, Owen Riessen, Oliver Leonberger
• Herbs, Thyme — Brayden Roberts, Oliver Leonberger
• Herbs, Other — Oliver Leonberger
• Herbs, Fresh Display — Oliver Leonberger
• Garlic — Oliver Leonberger, Logan Phillips
• Watermelon — August Jones
• Melons, Other — August Jones
• Blackberries — Oliver Leonberger
• Miscellaneous — Oliver Leonberger, August Jones
• Vegetable Critter — Christian Roberts
• Ugliest Vegetable — August Jones, Marley Smither, Warner Riessen
• Smallest Vegetable — Owen Riessen, Warner Riessen, Liam Riessen
• Largest Vegetable — Christian Roberts, Kai Townsend
• Most Unusual Vegetable — Marley Smither, Esmeralda Lopez, Christian Roberts
• Award for Most Points — August Jones
• Best in Show — August Jones
Youth Handicraft
• Needlecraft: 8-18 years of age — Erin Cunningham
• Woodcraft: 5-8 years of age — Oliver Leonberger
• Ceramics: 5-8 years of age — Oliver Leonberger
• Ceramics: 9-18 years of age — Kendall Quire, Christian Roberts
• Holiday Decorations: 8-18 years of age — Eva Linares, Christian Roberts, Kendall Quire
• Scrap Art: 8-18 years of age — Maggie Jo Hall, Kendall Quire
• Handmade Jewelry: 8-18 years of age — Malia Beckley, Lynlee Quarles, Kendall Quire
• Weaving: 8-18 years of age — Ethan Morgan, Anna Claire Morgan, Kendall Quire
• Patriotic Item: 8-18 years of age — Kendall Quire
• Miscellaneous: 5-8 years of age — Iris Lewis, Oliver Leonberger, Georgia Mangan
• Miscellaneous: 9-18 years of age — Eva Linares, Kendall Quire, Wren Lewis
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.