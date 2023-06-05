Some 23 area churches participated in the Interfaith Food Drive in May to contribute food and money to the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County.

The churches collected thousands of pounds of non-perishable food May 21 and took it to the pantry, which works with partners to provide groceries to hungry families. 

