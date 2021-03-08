After the portal to apply closed on Sunday, the City of Frankfort counted 24 applications for its top administrative position.
Human Resources Director Kathy Fields said that was the total for applicants who cast their lot for the City Manager position. The opening has been filled on an interim basis by Tom Russell, who also serves as the Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director, since former City Manager Keith Parker’s dismissal in August.
Parker, who was controversially fired in a 3-2 vote by the former commission, told The State Journal he did not apply for the position.
Russell did not offer comment as to whether or not he applied for the position.
The last hiring round, which ended in early 2019 with Parker’s hiring, saw 23 applications filed, per Fields.
Fields said the next steps for hiring a new city manager were up to the commission, and that she “anticipate(s) they will be discussing this soon.”
The commission did not have discussion of the city manager position on its Monday night meeting agenda.
The last discussion of the process took place at the commission’s first February meeting, in which commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Kyle Thompson pushed for the hiring process to move along quickly. Mayor Layne Wilkerson indicated that he’d prefer to wait until the city gains some more momentum on ongoing projects such as the development of Parcels B and C.
Waldridge and Thompson ended that meeting voting for a proposition to remove Russell. It failed in a 3-2 vote, with Wilkerson joining commissioners Leesa Unger and Kelly May in opposition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.