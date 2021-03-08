City Hall at night

Keith Parker, who was controversially fired in a 3-2 vote by the former commission, told the State Journal he did not apply for the position. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

After the portal to apply closed on Sunday, the City of Frankfort counted 24 applications for its top administrative position.

Human Resources Director Kathy Fields said that was the total for applicants who cast their lot for the City Manager position. The opening has been filled on an interim basis by Tom Russell, who also serves as the Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director, since former City Manager Keith Parker’s dismissal in August.

Parker, who was controversially fired in a 3-2 vote by the former commission, told The State Journal he did not apply for the position.

Russell did not offer comment as to whether or not he applied for the position.

The last hiring round, which ended in early 2019 with Parker’s hiring, saw 23 applications filed, per Fields.

Fields said the next steps for hiring a new city manager were up to the commission, and that she “anticipate(s) they will be discussing this soon.”

The commission did not have discussion of the city manager position on its Monday night meeting agenda.

The last discussion of the process took place at the commission’s first February meeting, in which commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Kyle Thompson pushed for the hiring process to move along quickly. Mayor Layne Wilkerson indicated that he’d prefer to wait until the city gains some more momentum on ongoing projects such as the development of Parcels B and C.

Waldridge and Thompson ended that meeting voting for a proposition to remove Russell. It failed in a 3-2 vote, with Wilkerson joining commissioners Leesa Unger and Kelly May in opposition.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription