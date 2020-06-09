Gov. Andy Beshear announced 245 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the total number to 11,708.
“These new cases are a reminder that this virus is everywhere in Kentucky, and we need to continue to follow the good practices that we know help us manage this virus,” the governor said.
Five new deaths were also reported Tuesday, raising the total to 477 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“We continue to lose Kentuckians of all ages, and it continues to be a time when our compassion is needed,” Beshear said. “Even with everything else going on in the world, let’s make sure we have enough compassion for these families that have lost someone.”
At least 3,365 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Racial Disparities in Health Care
Beshear offered more details about an effort he is launching to address racial disparities in health care in the commonwealth.
“I believe that health care is a basic human right. I made a pledge that we would work to sign up every Kentuckian for some form of health coverage,” he said.
He noted that he took early steps to rescind the previous administrations Medicaid waiver, which would have taken coverage from 90,000 people. In addition, Beshear also made a budget proposal for health care coverage for children, but the legislature did not include that in the budget.
“COVID-19 has shown us where our health care priorities need to be, in terms of where we begin providing this type of coverage,” the governor said. “Our African-American population is dying at twice the rate than is forecasted by population.”
He said nearly 20,000 black Kentuckians lack health insurance.
“We have an obligation to make sure that members of our African-American communities are able to sign up for health care coverage right away,” Beshear said. “There is long history of racial inequality in health care. The coronavirus is making that more clear than ever.”
He said his goal is to make sure that everybody has coverage either through Medicaid, expanded Medicaid or the private market.
Capacity Limits Rise
Beshear said Tuesday that industries that currently are operating under capacity limits soon will see those restrictions eased.
“All of our industries that right now have a capacity limit, like retail at 33%, restaurants and others — at the month date, where they’ve been operating for a month under that 33%, we are going to increase that capacity to 50%.”
He said compliance with Healthy at Work guidelines and other requirements remain key to keeping establishments open.
Kentucky State Fair
The administration approved a proposal to allow the Kentucky State Fair to take place.
“We have approved the State Fair proposal. It will look very different this year, but the main thing is that we are keeping the agricultural competition and so many of the things that make the fair great,” the governor said. “However, the fair will not be able to use the portion of the Expo Center that houses our state field hospital. We are nowhere close to needing it, but we do not want to take it down and then need it later.”
