Buffalo Trace Distillery is decked out in its holiday finest and ready to welcome guests to one of Frankfort’s favorite traditions — the Lighting of the Trace.
Now in its 24th year, the annual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. This is the first time since 2019 that the Lighting of the Trace will take place in-person. The past two years it was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The evening kicks off with holiday stories, carols, jolly elves, shopping and more at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Lighting of the Trace at 6:30 p.m. with Frankfort City Commissioner Kelly May serving as emcee along with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Afterward, photos with Santa as well as hot chocolate and cookies will be available in the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse until 9 p.m.
Santa Claus will also stop by the distillery Dec. 8-9 from 6-8 p.m. in Giants Hall, the second floor of the Visitor Center.
Both events are free and open to the public. No reservations are necessary.
The holiday light display with more than 100,000 lights will be lit from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with the exception of the Lighting of the Trace. On Dec. 1, the drive-thru route opens at 7:30 p.m.
The distillery is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace. Visitors should enter at the main distillery entrance next to the “Come See The Lights” display.
The distillery’s Gift Shop, located inside the Visitor Center, will be open during the Lighting of the Trace, Santa Nights and other select nights during the holiday season with a variety of holiday and bourbon-themed merchandise for gift giving. Online shopping is also available at https://buffalotracegiftshop.com/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.