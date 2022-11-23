Buffalo Trace Distillery is decked out in its holiday finest and ready to welcome guests to one of Frankfort’s favorite traditions — the Lighting of the Trace.

Now in its 24th year, the annual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. This is the first time since 2019 that the Lighting of the Trace will take place in-person. The past two years it was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lighting of the Trace

