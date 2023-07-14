Long before Frankfort was a city and nearly 20 years before it became Kentucky’s capital, it was land waiting to be claimed.
On July 16, 1773, a group of surveyors with the McAfee Company — brothers, Robert, James and John McAfee, their brother-in-law, James McCoun Jr., and famed Bostonian Samuel Adams, of beer and tea party fame — arrived in the area intent on turning paper land grants into tangible claims.
Hancock Taylor, the deputy surveyor of Fincastle County, Virginia, of which Frankfort was a part, was with the Bullitt Company led by Capt. Thomas Bullitt (for whom the county is named) when the two groups met on July 7 and together explored along the Ohio River until it reached the mouth of the Kentucky River. Taylor then joined the McAfee Company and nine days later while traveling southeast they followed “a small buffalo path,” what we refer to today as the buffalo trace.
“Later that day, the McAfee Company crossed the river [at the ford at Leestown] and entered what James McAfee called ‘the great meadow on the river’ and made camp on the grounds where the Old Capitol building now stands,” stated historian Charles Hinds.
Taylor laid out two tracts of land — a 200-acre parcel and a 400-acre plot. The larger of the two started at a point marked by “two white oaks” near the Kentucky River on Ann Street one block south of Main Street. The two trees are long gone but the tract would become downtown Frankfort.
Around 1945, the initial point of the survey was marked with a metal plate in the sidewalk at “Number 205” on the east side of Ann Street in the block south of Main Street with the words, “Hancock Taylor began his land survey here in Fincastle County, Virginia, July 16, 1773,” according to Willard Rouse Jillson, author of “The First Landowners of Frankfort, Kentucky.”
A stone monument was placed at the corner of Main and Ann streets (in front of what is now Whitaker Bank) during the city’s centennial celebration on Oct. 6, 1886. Though it is not known how, the monument eventually ended up in a rubble pile at the end of Ann Street.
Fortunately, it was recovered by Jennie Chinn Morton — a Kentucky Historical Society regent, member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America and the Daughters of the American Revolution and a descendant of Daniel Boone’s sister. She had the stone polished and a new foundation built for it and unveiled the monument on Oct. 6, 1899, during a ceremony that included Taylor’s great-grandniece.
When the city marked 150 years in 1936 it included the addition of a bronze tablet, which is now on display at the Capital City Museum, placed on a nearby brick building at the corner of Main and Ann streets.
Local entities are hoping to spread the word of Taylor’s survey as it marks 250 years this month.
“The Kentucky Historical Society and the Capital City Museum would like to create lesson plans for teaching the public schools about the expeditions and the survey event itself,” John Carlton, co-creator and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week and its heritage tourism coalition, told The State Journal.
Two events taking place this weekend will commemorate the survey.
“The Great Meadow on the River: Hancock Taylor’s Survey of the Town of Frankfort” is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Paul Sawyier Public Library River Room. It will feature a panel of historians and experts and a question and answer portion at the end moderated by Richard Taylor.
Speakers include:
• Dr. William “Drew” Andrews, a geologist and section head for geological mapping at the Kentucky Geological Survey at the University of Kentucky, will present “Geology and Geoheritage Around Frankfort, Kentucky.” His presentation will explore how the rocks around Frankfort have played a critical role in our scenery, transportation, economy, history and our science.
• Tressa Brown, coordinator for the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission, the Kentucky African American Heritage Commission, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, will present "American Indian Communities in Kentucky.” American Indian communities have been in Kentucky for more than 11,000 years. When Euro-Americans settled here, Shawnee, Cherokee and Chickasaw, among others, already lived here. Myths and misconceptions about American Indian people permeate many sources of information. Brown will dispel some of the myths about native people that persist, discuss Kentucky's native heritage and briefly review its long history.
• Amalie Preston, a longtime board member and treasurer of the James Harrod Trust for Historic Preservation, will present “On the Eve of Discovery: The Days Leading Up to July 16, 1773.” Preston, who is a sixth great-granddaughter of Robert McAfee, will follow in the footsteps and ride in the canoes of the McAfee Company as it makes its way toward Frankfort.
• Kandie Adkinson, administrative section supervisor in the land office section of the Kentucky Office of the Secretary of State, will present “Land Patents in Frankfort, Kentucky & the History and Fundamentals of the Patenting Process.” Her presentation will include a discussion of land patents depicted on Jillson's patent map of downtown Frankfort and a discussion on the types of warrants that authorized the patents and how to access the information on the land office website.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.pspl.org/event/founding-frankfort
First Christian Church will host a re-dedication of the historic marker honoring Taylor’s survey at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature a performance by Saxton’s Cornet Band. An earlier iteration of the band played at the original marker dedication in 1899.
