Easter at Lakeview

Two Easter bunnies and beautiful weather greeted families at Easter at Lakeview on Saturday at the park.

More than 28,000 plastic eggs filled with goodies were handed out in small gift bags at the Lakeview Park event, which was sponsored by the Franklin County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Expree Credit Union, Kiwanis Club of Frankfort and Franklin County Health Department.

