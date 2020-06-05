Gov. Andy Beshear announced 289 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 10,977.
“Remember, COVID-19 is still out there spreading aggressively and it can be lethal to certain populations,” said Beshear. “Let’s make sure we’re keeping our social distance, let’s make sure we’re wearing masks and let’s protect one another.”
Eight new deaths were reported Friday, raising the total to 466 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“We’ve lost a third health care worker, and like the first two we lost, this person worked in a long-term care facility,” Beshear added. “We’ll be reaching out to her family to see if they want us to share her story. Let’s make sure that we remember not only the seriousness of COVID-19 but that we continue to show our compassion to these families.”
At least 3,316 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Pharmacy refills update
Beshear signed an executive order that extends previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills. This order will be in effect until July 7.
Price-gouging update
Beshear signed an executive order prohibiting price-gouging, extending a previous order. This order will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.
