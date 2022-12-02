The Silent Workers Circle is offering a $3,000 nursing scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled in a pre-licensure program (and/or BSN) who has successfully completed a minimum of one semester of nursing coursework or is an applicant enrolled in a post-licensure program (MSN, NP, DNP, etc.) who shows evidence of acceptance in the program of advance study.

