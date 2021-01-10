011021 COVID map

With 3,232 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the number of Kentuckians who have contracted the virus climbed to 303,625.

Three hundred eighty-nine of the new cases are in children 18 and younger, according to the latest numbers released by the state.

Currently, 1,713 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 380 who are being treated in intensive care units and 212 on ventilators.

Two-thirds of the state’s hospital capacity and 65.5% of total ICU beds are in use. Six hundred six of 1,767 ventilators, or 34.3%, are being used.

The state reported 25 more deaths on Sunday, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 2,901 since the pandemic began in March.

Kentucky’s testing positivity rate, which is calculated over the last seven days, soared to 12.45%.

Franklin County remains firmly in the red zone with an incidence rate of 53. The incidence rate is the average new daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25. The only Kentucky county not in the red zone is Hickman County.

