On Saturday Gov. Andy Beshear announced 315 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state bringing the total to 12,445.

“As we reopen, we must continue to follow precautions and protect each other,” he said. “We’ve come a long way but the fight is not over.”

Two new deaths were reported Saturday, raising the total to 499 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“We will hold their families in our hearts and lift them up,” Beshear explained. “While today we are reporting a relatively low number of deaths, the pain their loved ones are going through is exactly the same as all other 497 families.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 68-year-old man from Grayson and a 78-year-old man from Oldham.

Three thousand four hundred nine Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

