On Saturday Gov. Andy Beshear announced 315 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state bringing the total to 12,445.
“As we reopen, we must continue to follow precautions and protect each other,” he said. “We’ve come a long way but the fight is not over.”
Two new deaths were reported Saturday, raising the total to 499 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“We will hold their families in our hearts and lift them up,” Beshear explained. “While today we are reporting a relatively low number of deaths, the pain their loved ones are going through is exactly the same as all other 497 families.”
The deaths reported Saturday include a 68-year-old man from Grayson and a 78-year-old man from Oldham.
Three thousand four hundred nine Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.