With 316 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday the state total reached 15,167.
“Since we first started fighting this virus nearly four months ago, Kentuckians have risen to the challenge,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We still have a long way to go, but our progress shows the enormous strength and resilience of our people.”
“This virus is not going away yet,” the governor said. “We see numbers spiking in states all across the country. We need to be vigilant so that doesn’t happen here in Kentucky.”
Unfortunately, Beshear reported one new death Saturday, raising the total to 554 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The death reported Saturday was 78-year-old woman from Fayette County.
At least 391,765 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky and 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
He also reminded Kentuckians that Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack warned Kentuckians that air quality in the state may be poor this weekend and into next week. An enormous cloud of dry and dusty air that originated over the Sahara Desert will move across the southern United States over the next three to seven days.
“We absolutely need to be cautious this weekend and next week, monitor the air quality index in our area, and if needed, limit our time outside,” said Beshear. “We’ve already shown that we can come together to fight a global pandemic for months, so I know we can take the steps needed to protect ourselves and our loved ones over one week."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.