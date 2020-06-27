062720 COVID cases

With 316 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday the state total reached 15,167.

“Since we first started fighting this virus nearly four months ago, Kentuckians have risen to the challenge,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We still have a long way to go, but our progress shows the enormous strength and resilience of our people.”

“This virus is not going away yet,” the governor said. “We see numbers spiking in states all across the country. We need to be vigilant so that doesn’t happen here in Kentucky.”

Unfortunately, Beshear reported one new death Saturday, raising the total to 554 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The death reported Saturday was 78-year-old woman from Fayette County.

At least 391,765 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky and 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

He also reminded Kentuckians that Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack warned Kentuckians that air quality in the state may be poor this weekend and into next week. An enormous cloud of dry and dusty air that originated over the Sahara Desert will move across the southern United States over the next three to seven days.

“We absolutely need to be cautious this weekend and next week, monitor the air quality index in our area, and if needed, limit our time outside,” said Beshear. “We’ve already shown that we can come together to fight a global pandemic for months, so I know we can take the steps needed to protect ourselves and our loved ones over one week."

