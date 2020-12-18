The Franklin County Health Department announced 33 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of cases reported this month to 429 and closing in on November’s monthly record for new COVID-19 cases, 576.
Currently, 185 cases are active in the county.
To date, 1,914 Franklin Countians have ever tested positive for the virus.
According to health department data, 25 county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died since the start of the global health pandemic in March. Seven of those deaths remain unconfirmed coronavirus deaths as FCHD awaits ruling from the state Department for Public Health.
Franklin County continues to be in the red zone, the most severe, on the state's incidence rate map and is averaging 38.4 new daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
FCHD announced its next free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will be 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.
Registration is required and will be posted as the date nears.
