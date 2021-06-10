Twenty-eight new coronavirus cases have been reported in the county however seven of those were backlogged cases, the Franklin County Health Department confirmed Thursday.

Currently there are 38 active COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of residents who have ever tested positive for the virus to 4,070. Of that number, 3,971 have recovered and 61 have died.

More June COVID events

Franklin (61.33%) is still ranked second behind Woodford County (62.45%) for the highest percentage of the population that is vaccinated.

“We are still 1% behind Woodford County of residents vaccinated — we can do this,” said Brittany Parker, deputy director at the health department.

FCHD has administered a total of 12,420 COVID vaccines. They include 4,792 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,592 Johnson & Johnson single-doses; 314 Pfizer first doses; and one Pfizer second dose.

“We have two testing opportunities coming up next Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the clinic. These will be rapid 15-minute tests,” Parker stated, adding appointments can be made at fchd.org.

FCHD will also be testing for COVID from 2-4 p.m. at the Salvation Army Stand Down Event at the Farmers Market pavilion at River View Park. Staff will be administering vaccines from 4-6 p.m. at the location.

From 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, the health department will be vaccinating at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 72 Shepherd Way.

On Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. vaccines will be offered at Fit 4 Life, 202 Limestone Drive.

On Friday, the statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions will be lifted.

Masks will still be required on public transportation; in K-12 educational, childcare and long-term care settings; correctional facilities; homeless shelters; and for the immune-comprised, those with COVID-19 symptoms or those who are COVID-positive.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription