050721 COVID update

The Franklin County Health Department administered 38 COVID-19 vaccines Friday at its second walk-up clinic this week.

Friday’s event was held at Buffalo Trace Distillery. Three walk-up clinics are planned next week.

“We encourage those that need a vaccine to come see us,” said Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director. “We will be providing Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis, no appointment needed.  We encourage Frankfort to help us become the top vaccinated county in Kentucky.”

According to state data, 54.05% of all Franklin Countians have been vaccinated.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday that 1,851,835 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

Other walk-up clinics are May 16 at First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., 1-3 p.m.; and May 19 at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele St., 9-11 a.m., and at Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St., 4-6 p.m.

No appointment or preregistration is required.

A total of 3,916 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county since the pandemic began, and 3,826 have recovered from the virus. Sixty-one county residents have died from complications from the coronavirus.

There are 29 active cases, including 17 in the general population and 12 in schools. One person is hospitalized and being treated in the intensive care unit.

