COVID-19

Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 39,315 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 390 of which were newly reported Sunday. Thirteen of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 813 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“That’s three more families who are suffering during this time,” said Beshear.

The deaths reported Sunday were all women: a 67-year-old from Fayette County, a 73-year-old from Perry County and a 91-year-old from Franklin County. The Franklin County Health Department reported the latest death on Thursday, bringing the total number of Franklin Countians lost to the virus to 10.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday.

“In Kentucky, the mortality rate is 2.1% compared to 3.2% nationally,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This success is a combination of accomplishments including keeping COVID-19 from spreading out of control, excellent health care and more widespread testing than many other states.”

Even so, Stack urged, “We can’t allow ourselves to forget that this virus spreads rapidly and is very dangerous. Let’s continue to come together as Team Kentucky to keep ourselves, our friends, families and communities as safe as possible.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription