First Baptist Church will be sponsoring its 3rd Annual Unity in the Community event on Saturday. The event, which will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m., will take place at the church at 100 Clinton St.

There are activities planned for all ages including a UK Health fair, vendors, giveaways, face and rock painting, a bounce house, music, entertainment, food and games. Those needing rides to the event, may call the church office at 502-223-5152 or visit the website at www.fbcfky.org and complete the online contact form. A member of the ministry will contact you.

