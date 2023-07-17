On Friday, members of the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure Team will arrive in Frankfort on another stop in their nearly 4,000 mile cross-country trek to help those in need.

fuller adventure team DC.jpg

Photo submitted

Saturday will see the team, along with local volunteers, work on several sites around the community, including in the Holmes Street corridor. They will be hosted by Capital City Christian Church and will have a rest day on Sunday before resuming their journey, which is scheduled to end in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Aug. 5.

fuller center team repairing home.jpg

Photo submitted
Fuller Center Adventure Team Siding Install

Photo Submitted
bicycle adventure riders.jpg

Photo Submitted

