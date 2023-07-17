On Friday, members of the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure Team will arrive in Frankfort on another stop in their nearly 4,000 mile cross-country trek to help those in need.
Saturday will see the team, along with local volunteers, work on several sites around the community, including in the Holmes Street corridor. They will be hosted by Capital City Christian Church and will have a rest day on Sunday before resuming their journey, which is scheduled to end in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Aug. 5.
The Bicycle Adventure Team was first created in 2008, and as of this ride have seen more than 1,600 team members ride more than 1.5 million miles around the nation. The team has also helped the Fuller Center for Housing raise over $4 million for their mission to “helpfamilies have simple, decent places to live through repair work and new home builds.”
They started their journey on May 27 in LaJolla, California, and will spend time volunteering in Elizabethtown before riding the 40-plus miles to Frankfort on Friday. The team will then ride another 42 miles on Monday to arrive in Campton in Wolfe County.
The adventure team’s riders are averaging more than 76 miles of riding per day on their journey with a schedule that includes nine build days where the team works in conjunction with local Fuller Center chapters, including the Frankfort-Franklin County chapter.
The Fuller Center,started by former Habitat co-founder Millard Fuller and his wife Linda in 2005,is taking over the mantle from Habitat for Humanity, with a more in-depth focus on what the organization calls “collaborative and innovative partnerships with individuals and organizations in an unrelenting quest to provide adequate shelter for all people in need worldwide.”
These partnerships are focused on direct relationships with what the Fuller Center calls their “covenant partners,” local agencies who are afforded more freedom and face fewer bureaucratic hurdles than those experienced by some Habitat for Humanity chapters. Dozens of Habitat for Humanity chapters across the nation have dissolved and made the choice to affiliate with Fuller Center over the last several years, sensing the need for more local control and oversight.
According to a statement from Habitat for Humanity’s national website, the agency is more focused on operating as a “social enterprise” with revenues from their project homes (paid through income-based mortgages) going back into the main financial stream to pay for the construction of other homes around the world. The addition of “ReStore” locations across the country, including one in Lexington, have been another revenue stream for Habitat.
Both agencies still have maximum income caps for eligibility, as well as the requirement that those who will live in a newly-built or repair project home will offer up any “sweat equity” that they can.
Volunteers are asked to meet at Capital City Christian Church at 15 Locust Drive, just off Versailles Road, at 8 a.m. on Saturday for an informational session and breakfast, and to bring tools and work gloves.
