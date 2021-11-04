The 41st annual Candlelight Weekend will kick-off in downtown Frankfort on Thursday, Nov. 11 and last through Sunday, Nov. 14.

The long-held tradition will begin starting at 5 p.m. while the tree lighting and welcome will take place at 6 p.m.

Download PDF Candlelight Weekend events

The event is set to include ice skating, visits from characters such as Santa Claus and Elsa, carriage rides, live music and performances and much more. 

“This year’s Candlelight is filled with activities all weekend long and has specific themes for each night, starting with ‘Family Night’ on Thursday,” said Executive Director of Downtown Frankfort Inc. Kaylah Smith. 

Friday’s theme will be “Shop Frankfort” followed by “Cocktail Stroll” on Saturday and “Sunday Funday” closing out the weekend. 

“My Candlelight Committee has worked so hard to make Candlelight the best year yet,” said Smith. “Don’t forget to support our downtown businesses and get a jump start to holiday shopping!”

For a full list of events as well as business hours, specials, and updates visit the DFI website at https://www.downtownfrankfort.com/candlelight-weekend.html

