City employees may soon see a 5% across-the-board raise on the first paycheck in the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.
At the May 9 city commission work session, Blair Johanson, a managing consultant with Greensboro, North Carolina-based JER HR Group — previously called Johanson Group, presented a draft of the classification, compensation and benefits study his company has been working on in conjunction with Human Resources Director Kathy Fields and an internal team of city staff composed of Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe, IT Director Bobby Ripy, Sewer Director Kenny Hogsten and Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens.
“All of our department heads have met with the Johanson Group individually and collectively to update job descriptions, answer questions and work with us to develop what we think are the best recommendations to present to the BoC (Board of Commissioners),” City Manager Laura Hagg explained.
One caveat of the study’s findings would be a recommended 5% pay increase for all city employees that would address historical below-market average annual pay adjustments and rising cost of living expenses.
Three-phase approach
The study components were implemented in using a three-phrase approach to develop a proposed market competitive pay grade and range structure for 163 job titles.
In the first phase, the 163 job titles and descriptions were reviewed using a 15-factor job rating system, which included general experience; management experience; education; initiative and ingenuity; mental demand; problem-solving/analytical ability; responsibility for supervision; responsibility for funds, equipment and property; responsibility for accuracy; accountability for end results; contacts with public; contacts with employees; machine and computer operations; working conditions; and physical demands.
Each position received a weighted point value that was used within the proposed pay grade and range structure.
The second phase of the process compared the city’s actual base salary averages for up to 104 full-time positions with nine regional cities, including Elizabethtown; Georgetown; Lexington; Paducah; Paris; Richmond; Shelbyville; Versailles; and Winchester, as well as the Frankfort Plant Board and two published pay studies — DOL-BLS Lexington/Frankfort and CompAnalyst – Frankfort.
“The City of Frankfort’s current base salary average for just over 300 full-time employees is 10.6% behind market pay average for the greater Lexington/Frankfort area based on public and private sector base salary average comparisons,” according to the findings.
“The City of Frankfort’s current base salary average is competitive with smaller regional cities, but the city loses employees to higher paying private sector businesses and public entities located in the Lexington/Frankfort metro market area.”
A separate market pay range minimum study was used for the fire department based on 3,328 annual hours with 11 regional fire and fire/EMS departments.
The third phase combined the internal job valuation and external market pay study results to develop a proposed competitive pay grade and range structure, which includes a market competitive pay salary midpoint for each pay grade and pay grade minimums and maximums that are 80% and 120% of the pay grade range midpoints respectively.
The consulting firm recommended that the city commission adopt the pay grade and range structure and increase it every two years based on the CPI index or the average pay structure movement percentage for Kentucky.
Pay adjustment options
According to Johanson, the 5% across-the-board pay adjustment will reduce the number of employees with current base pay that is below their new pay grade range minimum from 126 employees to 71 employees in Fiscal Year 2023.
Doing so will also take an additional 1% of the total base annual employee base pay budget to bring the remaining 71 employees to their respective new pay grade range minimums.
The consultants also suggest using an additional 2% contingency fund pool to address pay compression for employees with current pay in the first and second quartiles of the new pay grade and range structure.
An additional 2% across-the-board pay increase outside of the cost of living adjustment for a market pay competitiveness adjustment is also recommended for the FY 2024 budget in order to help decrease the 10.6% negative pay gap between city salaries and those in the market pay study.
Finance Director Alicia Boyd would determine the actual base salary dollars and additional benefits expense.
“It is recommended that the city continue to utilize COLA (cost of living adjustment), longevity, merit, achievement of additional skills and acquired licenses/certification as means for ongoing employee pay movement in their respective job title pay grade ranges,” the study adds.
Unless the city manager or human resources director approve a higher pay adjustment percentage for special circumstances, the proposed 2022 pay grade and range structure proposes that the current 3% pay adjustment per pay grade for employee promotions to positions to a higher pay grade be revised to 5% for the first pay grade; 3.5% for the second grade; and 3.5% for the third grade with a 12% pay adjustment cap.
Per the study, the minimum hourly pay rate for part-time and seasonal employees would increase from $8.50 per hour to $10 per hour for the lowest paid parks and rec employees. Lifeguards would be paid $12 per hour.
“The department had a hard time recruiting lifeguards last summer and the new rate would help with recruiting this summer,” the study states.
For Frankfort police patrol officers and E911 telecommunicators working the night shift, the consults suggested the approval of a 75 cents per hour shift differential to help attract and retain employees.
Benefits study
The study found that the city’s medical, dental and vision coverage plans are competitive based on the market benefits study that included eight cities, two counties and FPB.
Annual medical deductible limits also performed favorably, as did the city’s High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) with a Health Savings Account (HSA) contribution.
The medical Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and the PPO buy up plan employee insurance premium cost share dollars matched market averages.
As far as retirement plan offerings, the city offers a 401k plan with a matching contribution compared to most of the market benefit study cities that do not.
The city currently makes Kentucky Public Pensions Authority (KPPA) hazardous and non-hazardous positions base pay percentage retirement plan contributions for new hires that aren’t required during the employees first year.
Though the impact is minimal to the overall retirement plan, Human Resources Director Kathy Fields and the city’s management team have discussed the possibility of re-directing half of the portion of the non-required first-year KPPA retirement plan contributions to a 401k or 457B — an employer-sponsored, tax-favored retirement savings account — for newly hired employees. The plan would improve the city’s ability to attract and retain workers and save the city approximately $200,000 per year.
The city’s time off plan for vacations, sick leave and holidays was deemed competitive in contrast to other cities and counties included in the market benefit study. However, the city has also paid significant banked and unused time off accruals for employees who have terminated their employment since 2018.
“We recommend that the city revise its current time off for vacations to include annual accrual caps to encourage the use of time off each year and to discourage employees from building up large amounts of unused time off accrual hours,” the study suggests.
City Commissioner Leesa Unger proposed a parental and family care leave policy that would provide 12 weeks of paid leave annually for all employees in certain family circumstances, such as birth, adoption or foster of a child or care of a family member with a serious medical condition and two weeks of paid leave annually for kinship placement, such as the placement of a minor with a relative by court order. The leave would run concurrently with Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) in addition to all current leave accruals and available to full-time employees.
JER HR Group’s suggestion was to start with a smaller amount of paid leave and evaluate the expansion of the policy in the future.
“I did appreciate all the extra benefits that were included and the breakdown of what all of those could be. Paid family leave was listed, while I disagree on some of the comments on starting with less of a time period, but that’s something I can discuss later,” Unger explained.
Regarding flexible work plans, which allow employees to work remotely, the firm recommended a hybrid remote work schedule where feasible.
A staffing study analysis showed that the city is efficiently staffed with its current number of full-time, part-time and seasonal employees and that there is room for additional staff to improve ongoing services.
“The department heads expressed satisfaction with current staffing numbers outside of hard to fill open positions and concern that pay for their employees was falling behind market pay averages,” the study says.
The analysis also noted that the city should consider hiring an assistant city manager to decrease the number of department heads who report directly to Hagg. Currently that number is 14 and a more manageable amount would be six to seven.
“Normally, the assistant city manager has specialized education and professional experience with finances, engineering, planning, public works or other related departmental knowledge to support city department operations and more effective services,” the study adds, stating that the city should look to fill an assistant city manager slot this year.
Another understaffed position is the city clerk’s office and the addition of an assistant or deputy city clerk could make this area of city services more effective and productive, per the study.
Tenure and retention
During a review by Fields and members of the human resources department, it was determined that the highest amount of employee turnover between 2017 to present occurs based on employee tenure. It showed that if the city can retain new employees beyond five years it is likely they will stay for 10 or more years.
Approximately 48% of total separations during that timespan occurred within less than a year to five years of employment. In fact, between January 2017 and March 2022, 191 separations took place.
In order to help retain employees, JER HR Group suggested improving focus on employees who fall into that category, improving employment pay movement toward the market rate pay grade midpoint and providing first-year retirement contributions to a 401k or 457B rather than a KPPA contribution for new hires.
The average time in position for all full-time city employees is roughly 3.7 years and has a significant impact on an employee’s pay placement in their respective pay grade range rather than longevity with the city, the study concluded.
“I think this is an important thing to be looking at because our employees for the city are our most important asset and we want to keep the ones who are doing a good job,” stated City Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen.
The matter will be brought for a vote at the city commission’s meeting on Monday.
